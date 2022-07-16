At Iowa Family Leaders Summit, Tucker Plays The Crowd

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 13:41 Hits: 2

You gotta hand it to him, he knows how to push their buttons. Tucker Carlson, pandering to a conservative Christian Family Leaders summit with all the right buzzwords. Via Huffington Post:

DES MOINES, Iowa ― Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host and racist “replacement” theory proponent, brought his familiar message that the “ruling class” wants to manipulate everyday Americans to a high-profile stop Friday on the Republican presidential nomination circuit.

In 42 minutes of meandering remarks with frequent tangents to attack his favorite targets and punctuated with his trademark cackle, Carlson did not suggest he would seek the White House but did tell the conservative Christian audience what to avoid when settling on a GOP nominee.

“You need to be really wary of candidates who care what The New York Times thinks,” he told the 1,800 seated before him.