Lock Him Up: Prosecutors Recommend 15 Years For First Capitol Rioter Convicted

Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022

It only took a few hours of deliberations in March for jurors to find Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt guilty, and now prosecutors are seeking a whopping 15 years in prison for the man who has been described as an on-the-ground leader for the rioters who "lit the fire" of the Capitol attack. During his trial earlier this year, the feds argued that Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenters milia, was aiming for two targets during the Jan. 6 attack: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, the Daily Beast reported.

He just might be regretting the choices he made in life right now.

Now: Prosecutors recommend 15 years in prison for Guy Reffitt, the first Capitol rioter convicted at trial on January 6 charges.

