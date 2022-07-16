Lock Him Up: Prosecutors Recommend 15 Years For First Capitol Rioter Convicted

Category: World Politics Hits: 7
It only took a few hours of deliberations in March for jurors to find Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt guilty, and now prosecutors are seeking a whopping 15 years in prison for the man who has been described as an on-the-ground leader for the rioters who "lit the fire" of the Capitol attack. During his trial earlier this year, the feds argued that Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenters milia, was aiming for two targets during the Jan. 6 attack: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, the Daily Beast reported.
He just might be regretting the choices he made in life right now.
