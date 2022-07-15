The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Her Ex-Husband Is Suing A Clinic Over The Abortion She Had Four Years Ago

This article was originally published by ProPublica, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom.

Nearly four years after a woman ended an unwanted pregnancy with abortion pills obtained at a Phoenix clinic, she finds herself mired in an ongoing lawsuit over that decision.

A judge allowed the woman’s ex-husband to establish an estate for the embryo, which had been aborted in its seventh week of development. The ex-husband filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the clinic and its doctors in 2020, alleging that physicians failed to obtain proper informed consent from the woman as required by Arizona law.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/ex-husband-suing-clinic-abortion-roe-arizona

