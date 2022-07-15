Her Ex-Husband Is Suing A Clinic Over The Abortion She Had Four Years Ago

Articles

Friday, 15 July 2022

This article was originally published by ProPublica, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom.

Nearly four years after a woman ended an unwanted pregnancy with abortion pills obtained at a Phoenix clinic, she finds herself mired in an ongoing lawsuit over that decision.

A judge allowed the woman’s ex-husband to establish an estate for the embryo, which had been aborted in its seventh week of development. The ex-husband filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the clinic and its doctors in 2020, alleging that physicians failed to obtain proper informed consent from the woman as required by Arizona law.

