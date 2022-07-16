The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Biden Vows to Work for Independent Palestinian State

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Biden Vows to Work for Independent Palestinian State U.S. President Joe Biden met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem on Friday before traveling to Saudi Arabia. Biden said he remains committed to an independent Palestinian state even if the time isn't right to restart negotiations. Abbas condemned the Israeli occupation of the West Bank but said Palestinians are prepared to restart peace talks. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/biden-vows-to-work-for-independent-palestinian-state-/6661338.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version