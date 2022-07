Articles

Published on Friday, 15 July 2022

Pennsylvania's Senate race has changed on the Democratic side. John Fetterman was sidelined after a stroke, the Supreme Court overturned Roe and the Jan. 6 hearings affected voters' perceptions.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/15/1111771290/john-fettermans-back-on-the-senate-campaign-trail-the-end-of-roe-has-changed-thi