GOP Votes No On Investigating Neo-Nazis In Military

Zero House Republicans on Wednesday supported a measure requiring the Pentagon and federal law enforcement agencies to publish a report on countering white supremacist and neo-Nazi activity in their ranks.

Rep. Brad Schneider's (D-Ill.) amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023 directing the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Defense "to publish a report that analyzes and sets out strategies to combat white supremacist and neo-Nazi activity in the uniformed services and federal law enforcement agencies" passed in a party-line 218-208 vote.

Among present lawmakers, Democrats were unified in support and Republicans in opposition. Reps. Theodore Deutch (D-Fla.), Kevin Brady (R-Texas), Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) did not vote.

Every single Republican in the US House voted against an amendment to require DHS, the FBI, and DOD to publish a report on combating white supremacist and neo-Nazi activity in the military and federal law enforcement.

Every single Republican. — Jonathan 'Boo and Vote' Cohn (@JonathanCohn) July 14, 2022 read more

