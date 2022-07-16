It's Time For Democrats To Fill ALL Judicial Vacancies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 02:00 Hits: 4

[Above, an ad from Alliance for Justice calls for all judicial vacancies to be filled by 2023. -- eds.]

President Joe Biden and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a tremendous 2021 when it came to getting federal judges appointed. The number, the quality, and the diversity of those judges is laudable. The record in 2022, with the notable exception of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, has been a little less than stellar.

They’ve slowed to a trickle, something that’s alarmed progressive groups looking toward the potential of a Mitch McConnell-controlled Senate in 2022, and seeing disaster. They’re pushing to have Biden fill all of the remaining judicial vacancies.

“As the number of announced judicial vacancies has risen to 119, we urge you to redouble your efforts in the final seven months of this Congress,” the organizations, including Demand Justice, MoveOn, and NARAL Pro-Choice America, wrote to Biden and Senate leadership. “At the current pace, dozens of these vacancies will remain unfilled at the end of the year, and we urge you to do whatever it takes to fill them all.” Of those 119 vacancies, there are around 80 that don’t have nominees.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/its-time-democrats-fill-all-judicial