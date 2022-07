Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 09:03 Hits: 4

NPR speaks with Elizabeth Sepper, a professor at The University of Texas School of Law, about a Texas lawsuit against President Joe Biden's over emergency abortions.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/15/1111658454/texas-attorney-general-ken-paxton-sues-biden-administration-over-abortion-guidan