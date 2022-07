Articles

Category: World Politics
Friday, 15 July 2022

White House Gender Policy Coordinator Jennifer Klein talks about the administration's plan to assist women now that abortion laws are being decided by states following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/15/1111658489/how-the-white-house-is-responding-to-roe-v-wade