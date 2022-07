Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 16:54 Hits: 5

On Friday, the president shared a fist-bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. One day earlier, an Israeli singer declined President Biden's hand.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/15/1111704157/biden-handshake-mbs-israeli-singer