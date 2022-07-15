Secret Service: It Was A Coincidence That We Deleted Texts!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 13:03 Hits: 4

Morning Joe focused in on the accusation that the Secret Service deleted text messages that were crucial to the Jan. 6th investigation.

"Let's begin with the Secret Service being accused of deleting text messages that could be critical to investigating the events of the insurrection. How can they be deleted?" Mika Brzezinski said.

"In a letter to both the House and Senate homeland security committees, the DHS inspector general writes after his office requested full electronic records for an evaluation of the Capitol attack, the Secret Service deleted a significant number of text messages from January 5th and 6th of 2021. The letter was obtained after its contents were first reported by The Intercept. Meanwhile, the secret service is denying the messages were deleted with malicious intent."

"Oh really?" Joe Scarborough said.

"Yeah, they also denied what everybody inside the White House is saying about Donald Trump lunging at Secret Service agents, choking them, and grabbing the wheel. It is interesting, you have the facts, you have the reality and the Secret Service denying that reality. You even have a D.C. cop now saying what we heard Cassidy Hutchinson testify about happening, I was in the motorcade and heard the traffic over the radio. This was happening. I know that Trump politicized the Secret Service. I am just wondering who is willing to go to jail, lying through their teeth for Donald Trump? Donald Trump may be going to jail, who in the Secret Service wants to go?"

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/secret-service-it-was-coincidence-we