If It's Friday, It Must Be Climate Change Roundup Time

Our periodic update on the results of global searing -- and the politicians liike Joe Manchin who fiddle while the world burns!
Extreme heat is hitting Europe with Seville reaching 41C while France & Germany are expected to experience similar highs. Italy is under drought orders. Portugal is on fire with hydro plants limited. These are no longer temperature anomalies. This is the new normal. pic.twitter.com/hKKMpy9vT2
I've said it before and I'll say it again: @GovernorVA needs to stop playing games with our lives. RGGI delivers community flood protection funding all across Virginia and he attacks it? What an empty vest! Drag him @NRDC!pic.twitter.com/Bh1wO2Ir17
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015