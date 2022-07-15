Marge's Podcast Hosts Guy Who Harassed AOC, And It Got Weird

Articles

It sure looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene is scraping the bottom of the barrel for content because she featured far-right-wing troll Alex Stein, who harassed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol steps on Thursday. Stein was filming himself as AOC started walking up the Capitol steps, calling the New York Congresswoman his "favorite big booty Latina" while accusing her of wanting to "kill babies."

Reports say that Stein is a comedian, but he's just not funny. Not even a little tiny bit. Misogynistic behavior isn't a knee-slapper, and cat-calling women thankfully went out of style years ago. I guess he hasn't heard about that. Society finally found it unacceptable to yell out at women passing by a construction site things about her booty. I think Stein needs to get into construction. Do you see how helpful I am?

Greene is obsessed with AOC. She tries to engage her, but Ocasio-Cortez mostly ignores the controversial Georgia Congresswoman, that has been thrown out of her assigned committees.

Even though I just heard of the alleged human yesterday, Stein credited Fox News's Tucker Carlson on Greene's podcast for people knowing who he is. He called Carlson his "father," while Greene laughed as if that was funny. Btw, Trump lost, so Biden is his daddy now.

Stein and Greene laughed and laughed after the "comedian" called Carlson's show the "white power hour," and Greene called it "The insurrectionists' network."

