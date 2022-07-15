Tucker Carlson Smears The U.S. While Defending Putin

Articles

Published on Friday, 15 July 2022

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has always been a violent thug who has his critics murdered. He once worked as a KGB foreign intelligence officer for 16 years, rising to lieutenant colonel, and those guys aren't exactly good people. Unless, of course, you're Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson hosts the highest-rated show in cable news, so he could use his influence to do good, but that's asking too much. He doesn't make much sense when he defends Russia while attacking Ukraine.

In May, he said, "The war in Ukraine is designed to cause regime change in Moscow. They want to topple the Russian government. That would be payback for the 2016 election."

In reality, Russia brutally invaded Ukraine, and they are attempting genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Well, it's July, and Tucker has continued attacking Ukraine while defending Putin.

"Is Vladimir Putin more communist than Sandy Cortez [AOC]?" Tucker asked. "Is Putin throwing Americans in jail for attending political rallies at the Capitol? Is he trying to confiscate the rifles from your bedroom?"

The armed Jan. 6 insurrection wasn't a political rally at the Capitol. No one is going through random Americans' homes to confiscate their firearms. Tucker knows this. He's just playing to his viewers. Putin is a mass murderer. Tucker is again playing to his viewers. Republicans should just move to Russia.

