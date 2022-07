Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 20:23 Hits: 6

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 73, the Trump family confirmed in a statement.

(Image credit: Jason DeCrow/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/14/1111579480/ivana-trump-dead-obituary