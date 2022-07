Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 21:07 Hits: 6

People who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen are knocking on doors around the country to determine whether people actually voted. The effort is raising concerns about voter intimidation.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/14/1111577564/some-who-think-2020s-election-was-stolen-are-going-door-to-door-to-audit-the-res