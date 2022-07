Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 00:04 Hits: 8

The U.S. Secret Service deleted many text messages sent over two days about the Jan. 6 attack after they were requested, according to the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/14/1111625169/secret-service-erased-jan-6-texts-after-officials-requested-them-watchdog-says