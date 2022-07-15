Trump Is Fundraising From Ivana's Death

Articles

Trump's first wife Ivana passed away today at the age of 73, but that didn't stop the former treasonous president and her ex-husband from using her passing as a fundraiser for his PAC.

Trump said she was a "wonderful, beautiful and amazing person," blah, blah, blah, DONATE TO SAVE AMERICA

There is no bottom to the selfishness, narcissism, and immoral actions Trump will take in order to enrich himself.

