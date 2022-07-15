The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Is Fundraising From Ivana's Death

Trump's first wife Ivana passed away today at the age of 73, but that didn't stop the former treasonous president and her ex-husband from using her passing as a fundraiser for his PAC.

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell tweeted this out:

Trump said she was a "wonderful, beautiful and amazing person," blah, blah, blah, DONATE TO SAVE AMERICA

There is no bottom to the selfishness, narcissism, and immoral actions Trump will take in order to enrich himself.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/trump-fundraising-ivanas-death

