Jane Barbie

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 03:00 Hits: 8

Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, is doing a series of dolls honoring feminists and other inspirational icons. The latest of these is a doll of Jane Goodall:

American toy manufacturer Mattel has unveiled new specialty Barbie dolls modeled after the famous English primatologist Jane Goodall and her beloved research specimen, a chimpanzee named David Greybeard.

The Goodall doll, which Mattel says will be partly made with recycled plastic, sports the researcher's classic beige collared shirt and shorts, as well as a pair of binoculars and a blue notebook.

David Greybeard was the chimpanzee on whom Goodall wrote her initial research papers, which documented for the first time the species' usage of tools.