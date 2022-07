Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 13:58 Hits: 5

President Biden said "I always bring up human rights" on foreign trips, but stopped short of saying he would raise the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he meets Saudi leaders.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/14/1111496523/biden-stops-short-of-saying-he-will-raise-khashoggis-killing-in-saudi-arabia