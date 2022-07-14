Trump Has Been 'Riveted' By Jan. 6 Hearings, Asks People How It's 'Playing Out'

Articles

On CNN's "New Day," correspondent Kristin Holmes told host John Berman that those in former President Donald Trump's orbit are concerned because he's obsessed with the Jan. 6 hearings. And one only needs to point to the twice impeached one-term President's panic-rants on his site Truth Social to confirm that.

Trump is "always watching" and has reportedly been "riveted" by the Jan. 6 hearings even though he blows them off as a "hoax" on his social site.

"Trump is always watching, we are told, riveted, according to new CNN reporting," Berman said. "Trump was particularly angry after hearing his former staffers and White House counsel."

Holmes said, "We've heard he's always following these hearings and that's much to the chagrin of those around him who would hope that he would focus on the November midterms."

"But behind closed doors he's always talking about these hearings, asking those around him how they think they're playing out," she continued to say. "In his speeches and rallies he prattles on about the committee, attacking them; his social media page is a never-ending rant, essentially just attacking leaders of the committee and even talking about more obscure members of the committee and interviews they do on cable news."

