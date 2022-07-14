Emotional Chris Hayes Rips GOP Over Child Rape Victim's Abortion

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 10:54 Hits: 5

Chris Hayes pointed out last night that for decades, the question of whether or not abortion in the case of rape or incest should be legal has mostly been a thought experiment, a test of the most extreme limits of opposition to abortion.

"The polling continues to show that overwhelming majorities of people, either women or girls, who are the victims of rape or incest, should be able to secure an abortion," he said.

"On June 24th, the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, that stopped being a thought experiment or a polling question, and it became a reality. And it became a question of when. Because it was always going to happen."

He talked about the story of the Ohio 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana for an abortion, and the skepticism some expressed.

"It also illuminated the very real world consequences of the legal regime produced by this Supreme Court, which is a world where ten-year-olds are forced to carry their rapist's child to term unless they can get out of state. The story was also the centerpiece of President Biden's remarks on Friday, announcing an executive order to help protect reproductive rights."

Imagine being that little girl. I'm serious, just imagine being that little girl! Ten years old! Does anyone believe it's Ohio's majority view that that should not be able to be dealt with? Or in any other state in the nation? read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/chris-hayes-rips-republicans-over-child