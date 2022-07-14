Ohio AG Lies To Fox About 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

Articles

A couple of nights ago, Ohio's Attorney General thought that it was his duty to cast doubt on the story by going on Fox News with Jesse Watters, calling it likely "a fabrication." "This young girl, if she exists and if this horrible thing actually happened to her, it breaks my heart to think about it, she did not have to leave Ohio to find treatment,” Yost said. Also, another lie, as Ohio's so-called "Heartbeat Law" makes no exceptions for rape or incest. That was unfortunate as it turned out, as less than 24 hours later a Columbus man was charged with impregnating the 10-year-old Ohio girl.

D'oh.

But when asked if he'd apologize for his inflammatory rhetoric, Yost just brushed it off, saying, “Apologize for what? Questioning a newspaper story?”

Source: Columbus Dispatch

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost questioned the validity of the account during an appearance on Fox News this week. Yost, a Republican, told Fox News host Jesse Watters that his office had not heard "a whisper" of a report being filed for the 10-year-old victim. "We have regular contact with prosecutors and local police and sheriffs — not a whisper anywhere," Yost said on the show. Yost doubled down on that in an interview with the USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau on Tuesday, saying that the more time passed before confirmation made it "more likely that this is a fabrication." read more

