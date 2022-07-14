AOC Slams Harasser For Sexist Comment On Capitol Steps

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 14:13 Hits: 5

Source: Business Insider

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday night called out a far-right troll who approached her on the Capitol steps earlier that day and made lewd comments about her body.

"I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it's clearly someone seeking extremist fame," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

"It's just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad," she added.

She then included footage of the incident in a follow-up tweet. "I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I'll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

The video was originally posted by a comedian and far-right activist named Alex Stein, and reposted on Twitter by Ocasio-Cortez. In the video, Stein can be heard yelling at Ocasio-Cortez, calling her his "favorite big booty Latina" while accusing her of wanting to "kill babies."

