The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Jim Jordan Deleted Tweet About 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Jim Jordan Deleted Tweet About 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fell in line with Fox News pundits in downplaying the news of the 10-year-old girl who her rapist impregnated, causing her to get an abortion in another state. The rapist was charged on Wednesday and has admitted to the authorities that he raped the child twice.

Jordan deleted his disgusting tweet. "Another lie. Anyone surprised?" Jordan wrote on Twitter to cast doubt on the rape report. Jordan, of course, didn't apologize for calling the story a lie. He just deleted it like a coward.

When Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, he (allegedly!) ignored claims regarding the team's doctor's inappropriate sexual behavior. Calls of molestation from the team's doctor were ignored, so it's not surprising that he's also disregarding the 10-year-old's rape story.

Twitter lit up.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/jim-jordan-called-out-over-deleted-tweet

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version