Jim Jordan Deleted Tweet About 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 14:18 Hits: 5

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fell in line with Fox News pundits in downplaying the news of the 10-year-old girl who her rapist impregnated, causing her to get an abortion in another state. The rapist was charged on Wednesday and has admitted to the authorities that he raped the child twice.

Jordan deleted his disgusting tweet. "Another lie. Anyone surprised?" Jordan wrote on Twitter to cast doubt on the rape report. Jordan, of course, didn't apologize for calling the story a lie. He just deleted it like a coward.

Deleted tweet from Jim Jordan. pic.twitter.com/kcWn44K4pb — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 13, 2022

When Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, he (allegedly!) ignored claims regarding the team's doctor's inappropriate sexual behavior. Calls of molestation from the team's doctor were ignored, so it's not surprising that he's also disregarding the 10-year-old's rape story.

Twitter lit up.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/jim-jordan-called-out-over-deleted-tweet