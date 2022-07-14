Despicable Republican Claims Women Are Killing Healthy Born Babies

Articles

During Wednesday's House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, pro-choice activists leveled South Carolina's Rep. Ralph Norman's horrific attempts to claim "women support killing already born and healthy babies."

That would be murder, Ralph.

Republicans are so corrupt that it doesn't matter what witnesses say to them at hearings, because Reps like Norman ignore the answers and fill in the blanks with whatever insane claim they make.

Norman, another old white guy, refused to consider that abortion services are part of women's health care.

Instead, Norman claimed women kill their already born babies just for the hell of it.

"I assume you agree with infanticide, the killing of a child perfectly healthy child?" Rep. Norman asked.

(Is this the new talking point these fuckers have come up with?)

Ms. Lopez responded, "I do not agree with the basis of your question," and believes abortion is health care. She had to repeat her answer again.

Rep. Norman ignored her answer and said she agreed with killing healthy-born babies.

Rep. Renitta Shannon from Georgia got up in his face and took a firmer stance against this cretin after he tried to badger her answers.

"Do you agree with infanticide?" he asked.

