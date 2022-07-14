The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Manosphere Pastor Embroiled In Gay Sex Allegations

At first blush, Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson seems like a conservative’s dream of a Black man. For example, The Grio reported that his goal “is to get black Americans to stop depending on the government and ‘so-called black leaders’ and instead focus on creating strong, close black families. The only way Peterson believes to achieve this is through truth.”

That’s ironic, given that it looks like the never-married Peterson, who has made quite a name for himself preaching about the evils of homosexuality, has long buried the truth about his own sexuality.

The Daily Beast reported that Peterson “has become a star in conservative media in part for his demands that men and women return to his unorthodox version of traditional gender norms.” For example, “He’s claimed that people who march in gay pride parades are the children of Satan, and that “radical homosexuals are evil.” He has also reportedly claimed that a woman who has orgasms during sex is “becoming a man.”

But if the allegations are to be believed (and TDB was unable to confirm them), Peterson has some big gay skeletons in his closet that are starting to come out.

More from The Daily Beast:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/manosphere-pastor-embroiled-gay-sex

