Matt Gaetz Tries To Link 'Lesbian Rapes' To Gay Adoptions

Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022

During this morning's Civil Rights and Post-Roe America hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz attempted to link lesbians and gay adoptions to his attack on abortion rights.

Somehow if America allows women to have control of their own bodies it hurts the gays, because then gay couples wouldn't have enough children to adopt.

Even for Gaetz, this was moronic.

Gaetz asked Sarah Warbelow, the Legal Director for the Human Rights Campaign, "What's more likely, a lesbian woman having an unwanted pregnancy as the consequence of a sexual assault or a gay couple adopting?"

The two are not related in any sense. Gaetz singled out lesbians being raped and gay parents adopting. This is pure anti-LGBTQAI propaganda for the MAGA cultists.

In the same line of questioning, Rep. Gaetz debunks his own premise.

Gaetz said, "We have tens of thousands of same-sex couples that are raising families and raising children as a consequence of adoption, tens of thousands."

Rep. Gaetz just certified that there are tens of thousands of children that have already been adopted by gay parents, so obviously, Roe v Wade had no impact on adoptions at all.

He continued, "We know that as a consequence of census data. Is there any data you're able to reference that it would be more likely for a lesbian woman to have an unwanted pregnancy as a consequence of rape than the formation of a family through same-sex couples adopting?"

