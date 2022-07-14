Lauren Boebert Is Very Pissy About 'American Taliban' Label

Articles

Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) this week defended her remarks opposing the separation of church and state.

While appearing on Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic program, Boebert addressed criticism over her recent remarks that many interpreted as a call for theocracy in the United States.

"I was born again at a very young age," the lawmaker explained. "I remember that. Um, I was actually four years old. I was in Florida."

"I was afraid to go close because Sister Charlotte had a mustache," she recalled. "And now, you know, I battle my own mustache so God will not be mocked."

"They flipped it on you and say that you're a theocrat," Bannon noted. "You're American Taliban."

"I'm certainly not a theocrat," Boebert replied. "We don't need a state church, you know."

"Our country was founded on Judeo-Christian values," she added. "Well, the Constitution has God all over it."

Boebert said that her critics claimed that the Constitution is about "we the people" and not God.

"Oh, you mean the same paragraph that says that our unalienable rights come from our creator, come from God," Boebert quipped, confusing the U.S. Constitution with the Declaration of Independence.

