The GOP Is Coming For...All Of It

Thursday, 14 July 2022

[Above: Local Iowa TV news reports on visits from Tom Cotton and Nikki Haley. - eds.]

We can’t say we haven’t been warned. This place we’ve now arrived at is the end of a fifty-year journey.

It’s been out in the open — for those willing to see it — for thirty years. Ever since Hillary Clinton spoke of the “vast right-wing conspiracy” that tried to take down her husband. And ultimately came for her.

The signs were there as early as 1964, with the thrashing of Barry Goldwater in the presidential election, when the GOP turned sharply right in reaction to the Civil Rights Act and dozens of other egalitarian measures they could not tolerate. It goes back even further, but never mind.

The point is, far too many of us didn’t take them seriously.

Democrats were then — and still are now — a solid majority of voters, though it’s not clear if that matters anymore.

Because far too many of us couldn’t be bothered to vote. We said things like all-politicians-are-the-same, and both-sides-are-equally-corrupt, and sorry-but-I-just-don’t-trust-Hillary. So we stayed home, and the people who were counting on us to stay home were happy to exploit our apathy. They’ve been eroding our right to vote ever since.

Too many of us said the Supreme Court doesn’t matter. That our rights were baked in. That the Founders were wise to make SCOTUS a lifetime appointment. We got that wrong.

