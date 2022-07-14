'Fake': Fox News Downplayed 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Story, Then The Rapist Was Charged

Articles

After Fox News pundits downplayed the news of a 10-year-old girl who her rapist impregnated, causing her to get an abortion in another state, an Ohio man was charged on Wednesday with raping the child. Following the Supreme Court's decision to strip women of their Constitutionally protected right to have an abortion, the news of the pregnant child broke. The way Fox News treated the story highlights why women don't report rape.

One pundit called it a "fake" story, and Jesse Waters doubted the reports, saying there isn't "a single police report."

"Are you telling me no one is trying to arrest the child rapist in Ohio?" Waters said. "Because I know Ohio. And they don't tolerate that there. So, where do we stand?"

"If this horrific story isn't accurate, and the abortion doctor and the Indianapolis Star are misleading us, and the mainstream media and the President of the United States seizing on another hoax -- this is absolutely shameful," he added. "And fits a pretty dangerous pattern of politically timed disinformation."

Via the Indianapolis Star:

Gershon Fuentes, 27, whose last known address was an apartment in Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday after police say he admitted to raping the child on at least two occasions. He's since been charged with rape and is being held on a $2 million bond. read more

