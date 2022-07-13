CPAC Goes Full Authoritarian; Invites Orban To US

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Further solidifying the U.S. Republican Party's ties to Hungarian authoritarian leader Viktor Orbán, the American Conservative Union has invited the prime minister to speak at right-wing political activists' annual conference in August.

Orbán will join allies of former President Donald Trump including Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Fox News host Sean Hannity—and likely Trump himself—at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) from August 4-7, three months after "CPAC Hungary," the group's auxiliary meeting in Budapest where the prime minister advised conservatives to take control of the U.S. media to increase their power.

"They're just not even pretending to care anymore" about the implications of openly associating with an autocrat, said Ryan Cooper of The American Prospect.

In case you had any doubt about what the MAGA model looks like in practice, ACU doing show-and-tell--bringing Viktor Orbán to CPAC Texas "Awake Not Woke." https://t.co/rSPNdUu0Yl read more

