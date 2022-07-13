Trump Rallygoer Presents 'White Privilege Card' When Pulled Over

Articles

Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Mimi Israelah couldn't find her license so gave the officer the card ("Trumps Everything") instead. No citation seems to have been issued by the Anchorage Police Department and now questions are being raised about their conduct. Israelah posted the incident to social media on Facebook (since deleted), beaming as she held up her "white privilege card." The police officer is heard laughing as well. "That's hilarious," the officer is heard saying.

The video above was also deleted from Facebook but nothing is ever lost for good when it makes its way to the Internet.

The Anchorage Police Chief released a statement on Monday that didn't address the incident directly, saying in part, "As law enforcement professionals, we are held accountable for our actions, and I am aware that the action of one officer can impact the trust between the police force and our community. I know we are all human. But we belong to a profession that does not tolerate, practice, condone, facilitate, or collaborate with any form of discrimination."

Source: Anchorage Daily News

