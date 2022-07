Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 09:00 Hits: 7

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has gained a national profile by focusing on "culture wars," including how race and gender are taught in schools. But his education agenda goes much further.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/13/1111244802/how-floridas-gov-desantis-is-exerting-more-control-over-the-states-schools