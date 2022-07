Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 10:57 Hits: 8

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol covered heated meetings inside the White House. NPR Justice Correspondent Ryan Lucas reports.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/13/1111244732/tuesdays-jan-6-hearing-focused-on-how-trump-galvanized-far-right-supporters