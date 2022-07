Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 14:27 Hits: 7

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed bills that limit how race and sexual orientation can be taught. He says students have been getting a "distorted" view of history.

(Image credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/13/1110842453/florida-gov-desantis-is-doing-battle-against-woke-public-schools