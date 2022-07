Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 17:59 Hits: 7

The White House says Biden is trying to limit physical contact during his trip to the Middle East because of COVID risks. But it's a decision that comes conveniently ahead of an awkward meeting.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/13/1111291815/biden-handshake-middle-east-trip