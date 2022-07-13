Musk Tells Trump To ‘Sail Into The Sunset’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Monday night, Elon Musk responded to Donald Trump calling him a “bulls**t artist” with a series of tweets that refuted Trump’s claim that Musk had voted for him, told Donald Trump it’s time to “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” and predicted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will win against Biden in 2024 without even campaigning. Ouch!

Trump seems to have started the break-up after Musk announced his intention on Friday to back out of his deal to buy Twitter. Musk had previously said he’d reinstate Trump’s account there.

On Saturday, Trump went after Musk at a rally (irony alert!):

“I tell you what. Elon, Elon, is not going to buy Twitter," Trump sputtered. "Nah, he’s got himself a mess. He said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me.’ So, he’s another bullshit artist. But he’s not going to be buying it.” read more

