Jan. 6th Committee Ready To Allow DoJ Access To Their Work

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 12:30 Hits: 7

Rep. Bennie Thompson said yesterday that the Jan. 6th committee has "started producing information" for the Department of Justice relevant to its request for transcripts of interviews the committee has conducted. Via CNN:

"Thompson said the request from the department was to look at the committee's transcripts and 'that's the spirit in which we plan to work with them.' In May, the Justice Department asked the committee to hand over transcripts of the panel's witness depositions as part of its investigation. The committee did not initially agree to the request because members felt protective of its work. But over time, the committee warmed up to developing a process with the department.

Last month, Thompson said the committee was hoping to establish a procedure with the DOJ at some point in July, once it finished its hearings, to help the department with its investigation. "We are moving forward," Thompson said at the time when asked to characterize the talks. "We will probably do something in the month of July, but it probably will not be before we complete the hearings. We'll establish a procedure to look at some of the material."

read more