'Everybody' Knew Trumper Militia Were Prepping For Civil War

Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Alex Wagner called out herself and her press colleagues on MSNBC yesterday, not to mention the Trump White House:

ALEX WAGNER: I think it is important to underscore on a day like today, you had some people that came that are not a militia culture. The groups that I spoke before the election? "If President Biden wins, is it fraudulent. This is going to be another civil war." They were doing weekend training. And had noms de guerre. They were calling each other "sergeants" and "generals." They had a battle plan. The president goes to the last box on his list, the crowd, weapons, and military group of Americans that are organized, some are skilled in military [tactics], get them to be the head of the battering ram to breach the Capitol. They were trained and organized. Everyone knew it. They talked to me before the election. And Trump's cronies knew as much.

Everybody talking to sources knew. Were there ANY reporters at the January 5 pre-game show with Alex Jones?

