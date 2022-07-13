Hey Dana Perino, Is That A Twenty Dollar Bill In Your Nose?

Articles

Wait, is Hunter Biden's laptop running out of steam?

Fox News' Dana Perino transmitted an unfounded story on The Five from the NY Post (also a Murdoch property, natch) which said a woman picked up a dollar bill in Kentucky at a McDonald's and her whole body went limp and she was rushed to the hospital.

The Post article actually refuted her claim:

According to a Metro Nashville police officer who was called to the ER, Parsons decidedly wasn’t exposed to fentanyl as she didn’t require Narcan to be revived, while preliminary tests didn’t reveal any drugs in her system. A department spokesperson added that they didn’t find any drug residue on the bill and planned to dispose of it.

This is ludicrous. You don't get high, let alone be rushed to the hospital, even if you would somehow accidentally or otherwise touch a powdered form of fentanyl.

And how would Ms. Parson know it was fentanyl that put her in the hospital? A wild guess? Attention seeking? Did she huff some fentanyl with that dollar bill? I'm just asking.

Dr. Rebecca Donald, a fentanyl expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told News 4 that Renee’s symptoms didn’t indicate fentanyl poisoning. Even if the tender was tainted with said narcotic, it would require more than skin-to-skin contact to cause an overdose, per the doctor. read more

