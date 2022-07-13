Newsmax Host Suggests Trump's Call To Jan. 6 Witness Might Have Been A 'Butt-Dial'

Articles

On Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney revealed at the end of the Jan. 6th hearing that former President Donald Trump tried to call a witness on the phone, one that we haven't heard from yet. He tried to call this individual after the previous hearing, which sure sounds like witness tampering to me. But if you're Newsmax host Greg Kelly, Trump probably just butt-dialed a witness to the most explosive scandal this country has perhaps ever witnessed.

Newsmax isn't a serious news network, so hiring Kelly -- a man once accused of rape -- sounds about right somehow. He even went after the Bidens' dog last year. He's a weird guy.

So, of course, he dismissed Cheney's bombshell allegation as a possible butt-dial, according to Media Matters.

"But there was a bombshell," Kelly said. "Are you ready for this? Apparently, Donald Trump made a phone call, and nobody answered it. But they're acting like this is a big deal."

