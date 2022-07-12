Where Things Stand: Cheney Is Not Effing Around With The Witness Intimidation Stuff

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022

House Jan. 6 Committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) made it clear that she and her committee will not be steamrolled by Trump or any of his allies’ efforts to try to interfere with the panel’s investigation or to try to intimidate witnesses. Today was the second time she’s publicly revealed that Trump and people close to him are clearly watching the hearings — and might be getting spooked.

