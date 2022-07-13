Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 01:40 Hits: 1

U.S. lawmakers' investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol resumed Tuesday with an examination of former President Donald Trump's encouragement to far-right extremist groups to subvert the democratic process. As VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson explains, investigators argue Trump's claims of election fraud directly led to the attack. Produced by: Katherine Gypson

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/investigators-trump-tweet-pivotal-motivation-for-attack-on-us-capitol-/6656505.html