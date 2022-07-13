The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Investigators: Trump Tweet Pivotal Motivation for Attack on US Capitol

Investigators: Trump Tweet Pivotal Motivation for Attack on US Capitol U.S. lawmakers' investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol resumed Tuesday with an examination of former President Donald Trump's encouragement to far-right extremist groups to subvert the democratic process. As VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson explains, investigators argue Trump's claims of election fraud directly led to the attack. Produced by: Katherine Gypson

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/investigators-trump-tweet-pivotal-motivation-for-attack-on-us-capitol-/6656505.html

