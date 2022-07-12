The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Brad Parscale Pins Ashli Babbit's Death Squarely On Trump

On January 6 former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was distraught when he texted "Save America" rally organizer Katrina Pierson after the insurrection on January 6th.

The Select Committee put up the graphics of his text messages to Pierson in which Parscale blames Trump for the death of Ashli Babbitt.

Parscale: This is about Trump pushing for uncertainty in the country.

Parscale: A sitting president asking for civil war.

Parscale: This week I feel guilty for helping him win.

Pierson: You did what you felt right at the time and therefore it was right.

Parscale: Yeah, but a woman is dead

Pierson: You do realize this was going to happen

Parscale: Yeah, if I was Trump and i knew my rhetoric killed someone

Pierson: It wasn't the rhetoric

Parscale: Katrina, yes it was.

Wow, just wow.

Parscale omitted the deaths of the five law enforcement officers during the attack on the Capitol he feels ashamed about.

Does he weep for them as well?

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/trump-campaign-mgr-blames-trump-ashli

