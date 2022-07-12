Pro-Choice Ballot Measure In Michigan Breaks Records

Articles

Michigan voters will have the chance to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution in a November vote after activists turned in 753,759 signatures to get a ballot vote. That’s not just well over the 425,059 required to get onto the ballot, it’s a record in the state. The Bureau of Elections and Board of State Canvassers need to sign off on the signatures, but it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which more than 300,000 signatures are disqualified.

The organizers aren’t leaving anything to chance, though. “We’ve been putting every single signature through a rigorous verification process,” Jessica Ayoub, the field director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, told Politico. “This has been an incredible showing of direct democracy at work.”

