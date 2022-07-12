The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ukraine Destroying Russian Targets With US-donated HIMARS Missiles

Ukraine is now picking off high-value Russian targets one by one, thanks to the U.S. donated HIMARS missile systems now being incorporated into Ukraine's forces. Russian air defense seems incapable of stopping the hypersonic missiles. Pretty impressive, considering Ukraine only has nine such systems at the moment, but with calls for up to sixty to greatly shorten this war. And yet another Russian General was killed in the attack, as well as at least two Colonels. More of them have died for Putin's war than at any time since World War II.

Update: An even larger explosion was seen in Russian-occupied Luhansk tonight. Ukraine seems very adept at finding and destroying ammunition depots.

Source: Daily Mail

Ukraine has blitzed a Russian ammunition depot using US-donated HIMARS missiles, sending the warehouse into a huge fireball in the latest hammer blow to Putin's war campaign.

At least seven people were killed in the deadly strikes, including Chief of Staff for the 22nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Major General Artem Nasbulin, another high-profile Kremlin casualty.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/ukrainians-destroying-russian-targets-us

