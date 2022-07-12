The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Today’s Jan. 6 Hearing: How Trump Summoned The Violent Mob, Including Extremists

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Today’s Jan. 6 Hearing: How Trump Summoned The Violent Mob, Including Extremists

The House Jan. 6 Committee kicks off its seventh public hearing today at 1:00 p.m. ET. Led by Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the session will focus on Trump and his allies’ ties to far-right extremists groups and how those relationships helped fuel the Capitol insurrection.

Watch the hearing live here:

And follow our live coverage below:

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/todays-jan-6-hearing-how-trump-egged-on-the-violent-mob-including-extremists

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version