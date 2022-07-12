The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Sound of Aja performs Wouldn't It Be Good. We are learning that the grass is not always greener over there.

The Moderate Voice takes a smart look at the assassination of Abe Shinzo, Japan, and compares and contrasts our cultures.

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants asks, "Who's Next?"

Balloon Juice calls BS on ride calling services.

Bonus Track: It's always a good day for dinosaurs, amiright? Colossal present Jurassic Nature.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/mike-s-blog-round

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version