Trump Rally In N.C. Canceled Due To Captain Cheeto Having To Testify In New York

Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Donald Trump and a host of MAGA swamp creatures have had to cancel their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro, N.C., because Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday as part of a probe by the New York attorney general into the former President's finances.

That's quite a sentence, but Trump is that kind of a guy. When Trump called Hillary Clinton "crooked," it was a case of projection. This guy is as crooked as a dog's hind leg.

Via The News & Observer:

The American Freedom Tour had announced in May appearances in Greensboro by Trump, Trump Jr., television news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, former New York state judge Jeanine Pirro, Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff Mark Lamb and political commentator Dinesh D'Souza. The American Freedom Tour did not publicize that the event would no longer take place Friday but quietly removed it from its website. Tickets for the event initially sold for $9 to $3,955.

Can you imagine paying nearly $4,000 to see that motley crew of miscreants spew misinformation? Yikes.

"We are very sorry that due to unforeseen circumstances we are rescheduling the American Freedom Tour stop in Greensboro, NC," an email to the outlet stated. "Your ticket may be used at any American Freedom Tour event in America."

